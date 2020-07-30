India Inc puts up a brave face

Coronavirus appears to have lost neither its virulence nor its capacity to defy predictions. It seems to relish all seasons, no matter how hot or cold, and may be able to hang around in the air for hours on end, ready to strike.Unless a vaccine is found quickly, infections could continue unabated. Corona cases have crossed 1.5 million in the country, and daily infections have begun to bob above the 50,000 mark. Business as usual is thus nowhere on the horizon. Even if vaccinations begin by the end of 2020, it could take all of 2021 for everyone in the country to get a protective jab—and that too, only if plans for such a scheme are chalked out now.