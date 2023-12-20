India is IMF's star performer but its report isn’t all glowing

While noting the robust growth of gross domestic product (GDP), Nada Choueiri, mission chief for India at the IMF, calls India a “star performer" that is seen accounting for more than 16% of global growth this year. The government’s focus on capital spending even as the budget is tightened has been lauded, as has our digital public infrastructure, which the IMF notes has significant potential to help raise total factor productivity. Still, the external environment poses some challenges, climate change among them. While labour and human capital reforms could enable faster growth, some of these would be tricky to implement. Though the government took a jab at it, political pitfalls meant it had to slow its approach. Now, with elections nearing, another attempt seems unlikely anytime soon.

