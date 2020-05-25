The Geneva-based International Labour Organization (ILO) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remind state governments of India’s international commitments on labour rights. The appeal came after about a dozen labour unions wrote to the ILO, seeking its intervention and highlighting the plight of workers after some states suspended or amended a host of labour laws in a bid to woo investors.

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat were among the states that recently suspended some labour provisions for three years and extended the permissible daily work hours from 8 to 12. Critics say that workers there could now be exposed to exploitation by employers at a time of crisis. Supporters of the changes say that Indian labour laws were much too restrictive for business, and that they only ended up reducing formal employment. Easier terms for investors, some believe, could attract global companies looking to shift production out of China.

The provisions that have been put aside await the President’s approval. The Centre’s stance on labour laws has been a study in caution so far, no clear approval has been given to what the states did, and this could mean a nod withheld. Reports suggest that the proposed changes would violate the ILO’s convention 144, which calls for tripartite consultations among government, workers and employers. If the country is judged to be in violation of it, an ILO rebuke may put some foreign investors off. They do prefer business regulations to be minimal, but signs of a public controversy and policy instability could deter them.





