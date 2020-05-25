India mustn't violate any global commitments on labour

The provisions that have been put aside await the President’s approval. The Centre’s stance on labour laws has been a study in caution so far, no clear approval has been given to what the states did, and this could mean a nod withheld. Reports suggest that the proposed changes would violate the ILO’s convention 144, which calls for tripartite consultations among government, workers and employers. If the country is judged to be in violation of it, an ILO rebuke may put some foreign investors off. They do prefer business regulations to be minimal, but signs of a public controversy and policy instability could deter them.