India's GDP growth emits ominous signals

In a sign that the economy is headed for greater turbulence, India’s growth in gross domestic product (GDP) in January-March, or the final quarter of 2019-20, decelerated to 3.1%. The tepid performance pulled the full-year growth rate down to an 11-year low of 4.2%, from 6.1% a year ago, according to government data. The full-year reading is even lower than the most recent estimate of a 5% expansion made by the government.

Though worrying, the readings don’t come as a big surprise. The economy had been on a steady decline even before covid-19 struck. This is evident from the growth figures of recent quarters. GDP grew 5.2% in the first quarter of 2019-20, 4.4% in the second and 4.1% in the third. The outbreak of covid only makes matters worse. As the government imposed a stringent nationwide lockdown in the last week of March to contain the spread of the infection, economic activity came to a complete halt. Though relaxations since have led to some resumption, businesses are still operating much below capacity. The full impact of the lockdown on demand and supply will be visible in the April-June quarter, when various agencies forecast the economy could contract as much as 45%.

Already, there are indications of these dire predictions coming true. India’s infrastructure sectors, which account for two-fifths of its factory output, contracted by a record 38.1% in April. The country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index readings have also slumped. Unfortunately, there has been a spike in covid cases with the gradual reopening of the economy. If, as a result, the lockdown is extended, the government would have no option left but to radically boost public spending. Cash transfers to boost consumption would also be required. Finding the money for these, however, would be no easy task.

