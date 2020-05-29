India's GDP growth emits ominous signals

Though worrying, the readings don’t come as a big surprise. The economy had been on a steady decline even before covid-19 struck. This is evident from the growth figures of recent quarters. GDP grew 5.2% in the first quarter of 2019-20, 4.4% in the second and 4.1% in the third. The outbreak of covid only makes matters worse. As the government imposed a stringent nationwide lockdown in the last week of March to contain the spread of the infection, economic activity came to a complete halt. Though relaxations since have led to some resumption, businesses are still operating much below capacity. The full impact of the lockdown on demand and supply will be visible in the April-June quarter, when various agencies forecast the economy could contract as much as 45%.