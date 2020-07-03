India’s snappy I-Day vaccine

The novel coronavirus has left the world reeling. It acquired pandemic proportions in February, and has convulsed the global economy since. Even as fears of contagion continue to stalk societies in badly hit countries, such as India, scientists and labs have scrambled for a vaccine. Hopes were pinned on Oxford’s clinical trials, an exercise expected to offer corona relief only by year-end or so—the earliest it could get a go-ahead if all went well. On Friday, news broke that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) was aiming to launch a vaccine jointly with Bharat Biotech by 15 August, much earlier than anyone had anticipated.

The novel coronavirus has left the world reeling. It acquired pandemic proportions in February, and has convulsed the global economy since. Even as fears of contagion continue to stalk societies in badly hit countries, such as India, scientists and labs have scrambled for a vaccine. Hopes were pinned on Oxford’s clinical trials, an exercise expected to offer corona relief only by year-end or so—the earliest it could get a go-ahead if all went well. On Friday, news broke that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) was aiming to launch a vaccine jointly with Bharat Biotech by 15 August, much earlier than anyone had anticipated.

In what seemed like a leaked internal ICMR memo, the state-run agency’s head Balram Bhargava said that a vaccine for public health use was envisaged by August 15, “after completion of all clinical trials". This timeline looks either unrealistic or excessively rushed. Every vaccine must be tested thoroughly and widely for safety and dosage efficacy, step by step over months, and this process cannot be fast-tracked without risking a medical mishap. Little wonder, then, that experts have raised eyebrows over this state-backed joint venture. The national significance of the target date does not help win much confidence in the project either.

In what seemed like a leaked internal ICMR memo, the state-run agency’s head Balram Bhargava said that a vaccine for public health use was envisaged by August 15, “after completion of all clinical trials". This timeline looks either unrealistic or excessively rushed. Every vaccine must be tested thoroughly and widely for safety and dosage efficacy, step by step over months, and this process cannot be fast-tracked without risking a medical mishap. Little wonder, then, that experts have raised eyebrows over this state-backed joint venture. The national significance of the target date does not help win much confidence in the project either. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

It may actuallybe doable, for all we know. Maybe British standards are too cautious. But, still, ICMR should consider opening up all its trial records to scrutiny. Let there be peer review. A vaccine is too important a matter for suspicions to arise of corners being cut in a quest for glory.