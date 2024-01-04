comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 03 2024 15:51:01
  1. ITC share price
  2. 477.30 1.52%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.30 -3.05%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 984.25 0.22%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 781.35 -0.41%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,490.20 -2.92%
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  India should axe its oil windfall tax
Back Back

India should axe its oil windfall tax

 Livemint

This form of market intervention needs to end for the sake of policy stability. Indeed, an oil flare-up looks unlikely and the government should withdraw the special measures it took in the wake of 2022’s oil spike.

With the government tweaking this special tax so frequently, oil businesses must contend with an extra aspect of volatility that hits the accuracy of their financial forecasts for all investors. (AP)Premium
With the government tweaking this special tax so frequently, oil businesses must contend with an extra aspect of volatility that hits the accuracy of their financial forecasts for all investors. (AP)

A fortnight after India slashed its windfall profit tax on locally produced crude oil to under a third, it has now raised it sharply to 2,300 per tonne from 1,300. While periodic reviews make it easy to move the levy in accordance with prevailing price levels, dynamism is no virtue for taxation. 

Indeed, this tax needs to be axed in aid of policy stability. State interference in any market ought to be minimal so that demand and supply interact freely and efficiently. With the government tweaking this special tax so frequently, oil businesses must contend with an extra aspect of volatility that hits the accuracy of their financial forecasts for all investors. And while two wars did put this commodity on risk radars, flare-up fears have proven overblown so far. 

On Tuesday, oil prices ran up modestly after Iran sent a military vessel to the Red Sea in apparent response to a US strike on three boats of Tehran-backed Houthi rebels who have been attacking cargo ships. As crude prices have been quite calm and US shale supplies strong, an oil shock looks unlikely. The Centre, therefore, should withdraw the special measures it took in the wake of 2022’s oil spike and reduce its market intervention.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 04 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App