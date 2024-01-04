India should axe its oil windfall tax
This form of market intervention needs to end for the sake of policy stability. Indeed, an oil flare-up looks unlikely and the government should withdraw the special measures it took in the wake of 2022’s oil spike.
A fortnight after India slashed its windfall profit tax on locally produced crude oil to under a third, it has now raised it sharply to ₹2,300 per tonne from ₹1,300. While periodic reviews make it easy to move the levy in accordance with prevailing price levels, dynamism is no virtue for taxation.