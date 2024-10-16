Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Predators are coming: Let’s make our own drones
Summary
- India has signed a $4 billion deal for 31 Predator drones from the US. As high-tech UAVs begin to revolutionize warfare, we need to accelerate domestic R&D for the sake of strategic autonomy.
India has signed a $4 billion deal with the US government for the purchase of 31 Predator drones from American defence major General Atomics. Fifteen of these will be deployed with the Navy and eight each with the Air Force and Army.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more