Mint Quick Edit | US sanctions: Too much collateral damage
Summary
- Indian entities have found themselves in the US dragnet for allegedly aiding Russia’s Ukraine war effort indirectly. India’s response has been appropriately diplomatic. Maybe the US needs to ask itself if this punitive tool is achieving anything.
In response to US sanctions on hundreds of companies and individuals around the world, including 21 from India, New Delhi has said that it is in touch with American authorities to “clarify issues" and that it does not believe these entities violated Indian law.