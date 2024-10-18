Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | India’s row of ducks in cricket: What went wrong?
Summary
- A bad decision to bat first? A ball that swung too much under overcast conditions? A score of 46 all out against New Zealand in Bengaluru is as dismal as it gets. Let’s see how the team fares in its second innings.
India had a confounding day on the cricket pitch in Bengaluru, with the team’s batting line-up sent packing by New Zealand for just 46 runs, the lowest they have scored in a Test match at home and their third-lowest in this format of the game overall.
