Mint Quick Edit | Can a thaw over the LAC restore India-China ties?
Summary
- Four years plus after the Galwan hostilities, India and China have agreed on disengagement and patrolling. There’s a long way ahead for mutual ties to normalize, but let’s not under-exploit the potential of a better economic relationship.
In what could be a significant breakthrough in the India-China stalemate along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the two countries have reached an agreement over patrolling runs, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said on Monday. It’s expected to lead to “disengagement and a resolution of the issues that had arisen in 2020," Misri said.