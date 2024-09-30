Mint Quick Edit | Classify Israel’s east-west trade pitch as war rhetoric
Summary
- Speaking at the UN just before Hezbollah chief Nasrallah’s killing, Israel’s leader Benjamin Netanyahu referred obliquely to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) in the context of war. New Delhi should discourage links drawn between trade and hostilities.
The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), announced at the G20 Summit last September, is rarely mentioned in the context of war. However, while speaking at the United Nations hours before an Israeli air strike on Friday killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, Israel’s leader Benjamin Netanyahu had held up two placards.