Mint Quick Edit | Classify Israel’s east-west trade pitch as war rhetoric

The first, labelled “The curse", had a map depicting Iran’s shadow across Iraq and Syria to Lebanon, what he called an “arc of terror". The other placard, “The blessing", showed a two-way arrow marked from Gujarat to Europe via the Arabian peninsula and Israel, which he pitched as the world’s choice for “peace and prosperity".

Also read: Israel-Hezbollah war: From Hassan Nasrallah to Ibrahim Aqil — a look at leaders, key people eliminated in airstrikes To its credit, India’s foreign policy has long resisted Manichean world views. While the IMEC’s potential does hold economic appeal, the country’s broad interests require that it isn’t seen to be on either side of today’s Cold War II divide as it blows hot on and off.