Indians uncaged

The joyous company of family and friends away from dreary domesticity is what most of us will seek as soon as it’s deemed safe to travel, going by the results of a joint Airbnb-YouGov survey. It found that 57% of respondents across age groups would like to do this at the very earliest. No surprise there. After almost a year spent mostly homebound in the captivity of a virus, people understandably yearn for a getaway with their near and dear. So strong does this desire seem that a sudden uncoiling of repressed demand for the usual pre-covid transport and hospitality services could run into supply shortages and send prices sky high.

While Airbnb would be accurate in forecasting an opportunity for those ready to let homes out for homestays, which is its core business, other kinds of innovative services ought to emerge that address our need for in-person social re-engagement. Businesses that understand this motive will do well. The pandemic has resulted in what may be the longest stretch of isolation in our history. However, humans need to mingle, as study after study has shown. Imaginative enterprises should chalk out novel ways to help us be our real selves again.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via