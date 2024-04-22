India’s direct tax ramp-up is showing the way
Summary
- Data released on Sunday showed that its net direct tax collections in 2023-24 hit ₹19.58 trillion, up 17.7% from 2022-23. This could be good news on two counts.
The past year seems to have turned out better than expected for India’s government, at least fiscally. Data released on Sunday showed that its net direct tax collections in 2023-24 hit ₹19.58 trillion, up 17.7% from 2022-23. The figure exceeded what was initially budgeted on this account by ₹1.35 trillion and the revised figure mentioned in the interim budget by ₹13,000 crore.