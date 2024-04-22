India’s direct tax ramp-up is showing the way

A breakdown of the mop-up shows net corporate tax collections were up 10.3%, while net income tax collections rose 25.2%. Both categories have shown buoyancy, although the income-tax rise is more noteworthy on two key counts. One, greater tax being paid is a likely sign of higher earnings, indicative of prosperity among those in the tax-paying bracket. And two, it could indicate an expansion of our tax base.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading. Subscribe now Already subscribed? Login Premium benefits 35+ Premium articles every day

Specially curated Newsletters every day

Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day

Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists

E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles

Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts Unlock 35+ well researched

premium articles every day Access to global insights with

100+ exclusive articles from

international publications Get complimentary access to

3+ investment based apps TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1 FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month. SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases 5+ subscriber only newsletters

specially curated by the experts

A breakdown of the mop-up shows net corporate tax collections were up 10.3%, while net income tax collections rose 25.2%. Both categories have shown buoyancy, although the income-tax rise is more noteworthy on two key counts. One, greater tax being paid is a likely sign of higher earnings, indicative of prosperity among those in the tax-paying bracket. And two, it could indicate an expansion of our tax base.

Given how few Indians pay direct taxes, any expansion in taxpayer numbers would help widen out the burden of funding government expenditures. The scope for improvement on this front is immense. Since indirect taxes are regressive, direct tax revenues must ideally outpace GST intake. When it comes to fiscal deficit commitments, though, who bears the burden is irrelevant. All increases are good.