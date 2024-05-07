India’s economy: Off to a flying start
Summary
- The services sector PMI was reported at 60.8 in April, the manufacturing PMI was bright too and GST collections have started this fiscal year with a new record high. Reason enough for optimism?
Going by high frequency indicators, India’s economy seems to have got off to an impressive start in 2024-25. On Monday, the services sector purchasing managers’ index (PMI) was reported at 60.8 in April. Though this is a slip from 61.2 in March, total sales and output are among the strongest in 14 years. Earlier, the PMI for manufacturing also showed similar strength at 58.8, the second highest since the beginning of 2021.