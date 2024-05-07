India’s economy: Off to a flying start

Booms on this index can be gauged from the margin by which the reading exceeds the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. Further, India’s goods and services tax revenue hit a record ₹2.1 trillion in April. All this spells optimism over this year’s economic prospects. That this is happening despite the economy not firing on all cylinders, with private investment and consumption still not doing as well as they should, is quite remarkable.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading. Subscribe now Already subscribed? Login Premium benefits 35+ Premium articles every day

Specially curated Newsletters every day

Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day

Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists

E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles

Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts Unlock 35+ well researched

premium articles every day Access to global insights with

100+ exclusive articles from

international publications Get complimentary access to

3+ investment based apps TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1 FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month. SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases 5+ subscriber only newsletters

specially curated by the experts

Booms on this index can be gauged from the margin by which the reading exceeds the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. Further, India’s goods and services tax revenue hit a record ₹2.1 trillion in April. All this spells optimism over this year’s economic prospects. That this is happening despite the economy not firing on all cylinders, with private investment and consumption still not doing as well as they should, is quite remarkable.