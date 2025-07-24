Mint Quick Edit | India’s economy is resilient in the face of headwinds
Summary
The Reserve Bank of India’s latest report on the economy makes for a reassuring read. Given the trade uncertainty that prevails, though, the real test may lie ahead.
In the face of new US tariffs, uncertainty over higher trade barriers and signs of stagnant domestic consumer demand, India’s economy broadly seems to be holding up well.
