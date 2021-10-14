India’s example

India appears among the few countries on track to reach their carbon-reduction goals. This has not gone unnoticed by energy analysts. On Thursday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) held up India as an example of successful financing of green-power initiatives. “There have been some notable examples of developing economies mobilising capital for clean energy projects, such as India’s success in financing a rapid expansion of solar PV in pursuit of its 450GW target for renewables by 2030," it said in a report.

That India has been making noteworthy progress even as the pandemic poses challenges and other countries lag is partly because clean energy has been an area of policy emphasis for the Narendra Modi government. Investment barriers have been eased, and some of India’s largest business houses have ploughed in money. Yet, there is still a long way to go before we reach a position of carbon comfort. As of now, over two-thirds of our electricity is supplied by thermal power plants that burn coal and spew global-warming gases into the atmosphere. We need to switch over rapidly even as demand expands. The coal jitters of recent days offer hints of how tough it could prove.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.