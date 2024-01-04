India's factory orders have slowed a bit

India’s manufacturing sector ended 2023 on a sobering note, with its purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dropping to an 18-month low. It fell to 54.9 last month from 56 in November. While this is still well within expansion zone, new order growth has slowed, including from export markets.
External orders are likely to remain weak this year, so domestic demand matters that much more. That said, the PMI reading needs to be seen in perspective. By the index’s methodology, anything above 50 indicates an expansion, while a reading below it points to contraction. The distance from the separation mark is indicative of the sector’s expansionary strength. So long as it’s not dipping towards the tip-over level, we can expect Indian factories to proceed along a path that approaches capacity exhaustion and prompts fresh investments by the private sector.
In many parts of the world, such as China, order-books have been slower to fill up. This could tempt some foreign industrial players to dump excess output in other markets. While we must watch out for any such sign, we must not confuse dumping with legitimate competition based on true competitiveness.