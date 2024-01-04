India's factory orders have slowed a bit

External orders are likely to remain weak this year, so domestic demand matters that much more. That said, the PMI reading needs to be seen in perspective. By the index’s methodology, anything above 50 indicates an expansion, while a reading below it points to contraction. The distance from the separation mark is indicative of the sector’s expansionary strength. So long as it’s not dipping towards the tip-over level, we can expect Indian factories to proceed along a path that approaches capacity exhaustion and prompts fresh investments by the private sector.

