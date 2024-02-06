India’s growing economy needs bigger banks
SummaryFinance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said India needs more banks the size of State Bank of India, or even larger. By global comparison, our banking sector is small. It also needs efficiency. What happened to bank privatization?
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that India needs more banks the size of State Bank of India, or even larger. “We need more SBI-sized banks. Maybe three times the size of SBI. Because SBI is also not in the top 10 (globally)," Sitharaman said in an interview with Mint.