India’s growing economy needs bigger banks

The size of our banks, as measured by assets, has long been in discussion. As our economy grows, lending capacity must expand and large lenders can lend larger sums without asset-concentration risk. By global comparison, we still have a modest level of bank assets as a proportion of GDP. One way to enlarge banks is to push for consolidation, an approach taken earlier. In 2019, the government decided to merge at least 10 state-run banks to create four larger ones.

