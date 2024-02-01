India’s latest tariff cuts chime with its PLI market defiance
Summary
- An import duty cut from 15% to 10% on mobile phone inputs is part of a ‘Make in India’ incentive experiment that defies the primacy of market-led resource allocation. Are all the right bets being placed by the new central planners of this era?
Just before Thursday’s budget, the Centre cut import duty on some parts used for making mobile phones to 10% from 15%, helping lower their cost of domestic assembly. The move bolsters an incentive scheme in a “Make in India" field that has shown high export promise. There’s no word yet on a wider lowering of tariffs.