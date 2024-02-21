Indus-X: An India-US conclave of equals
Summary
- Tuesday’s summit of Indus-X, the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem launched last June, got defence officials from both sides to confer. The idea holds geo-strategic potential, but the question is how close the two want their ties to be.
If the shadow of strained diplomatic ties loomed over Tuesday’s summit of Indus-X, the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem launched last June to expand bilateral relations on defence innovation, it didn’t show. Held in New Delhi, it got defence officials from both sides to confer, though invitees from academia, research, def-tech startups, incubators, etc, also participated.