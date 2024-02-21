Indus-X: An India-US conclave of equals

Ever since US prosecutors alleged that India had got hit jobs done in America, observers have looked for signs of the relationship losing its ardour. A deal for US drones is on the anvil that has suffered fewer hiccups so far than some feared. As Indus-X could incubate a globalized military-industrial complex for an era of digitally advanced warfare, it holds both geopolitical and geo-economic potential. The real question is how tight a strategic embrace the US and India wish to engage in.

