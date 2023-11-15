Inflation has dipped but risks of another upsurge loom
Summary
- Erratic monsoon rains and crude oil risks from the war in West Asia may make it harder to cap the rise in our cost-of-living, but RBI must meet its 4% target
October’s inflation prints will offer Indian policymakers relief. Wholesale inflation data released on Tuesday showed a 0.52% year-on-year decline in prices last month, marking the seventh month in a row that the reading has been negative. This followed a decline in the benchmark consumer inflation rate to 4.87% year-on-year in October from 5.02% in September. October’s retail reading was the lowest in four months and marked the second-straight month of it having stayed under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 6% upper tolerance limit.