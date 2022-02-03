Inflation question

The assumption of 11.5% nominal growth in 2022-23 that served as the basis for Tuesday’s budget math is best interpreted as an indication of conservative accounting. Many economists expect that figure to turn out higher. As far as the Centre’s planning goes, however, it’s a good sign. Not just because an overshoot may allow some fiscal leeway, but more for what it says about our finance ministry’s apparent stance on inflation. Our budget-makers might have pegged next year’s real growth at 8%, with price levels rising 3.5%. Or perhaps some other split-up with lower growth. Either way, it suggests that our central bank would be enjoined to fulfil its inflation mandate.