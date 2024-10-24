Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Inflation: Why RBI’s dissent vote was heavily outweighed
Summary
- The newly reconstituted rate-setting panel’s record of its last meeting has fine points made by Nagesh Kumar while calling for a 25-basis-point rate cut. The central bank’s priority order, though, spelt a 5:1 vote in favour of a steady rate.
This month’s monetary policy committee’s (MPC) meeting that voted to keep the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy rate steady was the first since this panel’s reconstitution.
