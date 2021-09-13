Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Inflation relief

Inflation relief

Premium
Retail inflation
1 min read . 11:13 PM IST Livemint

August’s drop should come as a relief for RBI, which has been looking through elevated inflation levels in covid times on the premise that it’s only ‘transient’ and needs no policy action to reduce

Retail inflation cooled again in August, moving further below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 6% upper bound. Government data released on Monday showed that consumer prices rose 5.3% from a year earlier, slower than July’s 5.6% rise.

Retail inflation cooled again in August, moving further below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 6% upper bound. Government data released on Monday showed that consumer prices rose 5.3% from a year earlier, slower than July’s 5.6% rise.

August’s drop should come as a relief for RBI, which has been looking through elevated inflation levels in covid times on the premise that it’s only “transient" and needs no policy action to reduce. As covid constraints ease, according to RBI, so will supply bottlenecks that had turned various prices volatile. If the next few readings show a similar easing, the central bank can be said to have got it right. However, inflation risks remain high. Red-hot commodity prices, for one, could cause it to heat up. As the second-round effects of high fuel costs begin to show up in the prices of other goods, which usually happens with a lag, price pressures could intensify. Thankfully, abundant monsoon rainfall should help keep food inflation in check. However, this must not permit complacency. Should RBI continue to look the other way, it could risk unhinging inflation expectations, potentially with long-term economic repercussions. We need a sustained vigil.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

August’s drop should come as a relief for RBI, which has been looking through elevated inflation levels in covid times on the premise that it’s only “transient" and needs no policy action to reduce. As covid constraints ease, according to RBI, so will supply bottlenecks that had turned various prices volatile. If the next few readings show a similar easing, the central bank can be said to have got it right. However, inflation risks remain high. Red-hot commodity prices, for one, could cause it to heat up. As the second-round effects of high fuel costs begin to show up in the prices of other goods, which usually happens with a lag, price pressures could intensify. Thankfully, abundant monsoon rainfall should help keep food inflation in check. However, this must not permit complacency. Should RBI continue to look the other way, it could risk unhinging inflation expectations, potentially with long-term economic repercussions. We need a sustained vigil.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!