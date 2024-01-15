Inflation watch: No RBI pivot just yet
Summary
- Unless inflation shows signs of durably reaching 4%, RBI is unlikely to shift focus to perking up the economy with cheaper credit. In any case, economic growth has been robust.
India’s latest inflation and industrial production numbers released last week have been a mild let-down. Retail inflation in December climbed to a four-month high of nearly 5.7% on-year, up from almost 5.6% in November, while industrial output growth slumped to an eight-month low of 2.4% on-year in November from 11.7% in October.