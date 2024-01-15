Inflation watch: No RBI pivot just yet

Sobering as these are, both were influenced by unfavourable base effects. As these normalize, the indicators are expected to show better readings. Inflation, a key policy-input variable for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has lately been driven by food prices, although the winter harvest reaching markets in this quarter should help broader price pressures cool. Industrial production should also stabilize once a statistical aberration fades that was caused by the festive period falling in different months in 2023 and 2022.

