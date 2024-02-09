Inflight pitch: Brevity is the soul of a win
Summary
- An entrepreneur made a napkin pitch to a minister on a flight and got a hearing for a business proposal. Can it join the napkin hall of fame?
The classic “elevator pitch" conveys a unique business idea snappily, before the recipient reaches her or his exit floor. On board an aeroplane, one may imagine that one’s audience is captive and there’s no stopwatch in operation. Not if the concept being proposed is to a minister, though. Brevity, of course, is the soul of a win even here.