Inflight pitch: Brevity is the soul of a win

Livemint 1 min read 09 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Entrepreneur Akshay Satnaliwala pitched a plan involving solid-waste movement by railway freight, when he came across railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on a Delhi-Kolkata flight.
Summary

  • An entrepreneur made a napkin pitch to a minister on a flight and got a hearing for a business proposal. Can it join the napkin hall of fame?

The classic “elevator pitch" conveys a unique business idea snappily, before the recipient reaches her or his exit floor. On board an aeroplane, one may imagine that one’s audience is captive and there’s no stopwatch in operation. Not if the concept being proposed is to a minister, though. Brevity, of course, is the soul of a win even here. 

Even a scribble on a paper napkin can do the job. It’s what entrepreneur Akshay Satnaliwala did on 2 February when he came across railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on a Delhi-Kolkata flight. He pitched a plan involving solid-waste movement by railway freight. It won him an audience with railway officials to flesh his proposition out. Paper napkins, of course, have a hallowed record of efficacy across the world.

 The most legendary was a large tax cut brought on by the Laffer Curve, showing how a higher taxation rate could lead to sliding tax revenues beyond a point, after it was drawn by the economist Arthur Laffer on a napkin for a US presidential candidate in 1974, as the story goes. Southwest Airlines is said to have first taken shape on a napkin too. Can Satnaliwala’s idea join this hall of fame? We can’t say, but at least his pitch cost nothing.

