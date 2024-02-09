Inflight pitch: Brevity is the soul of a win

The most legendary was a large tax cut brought on by the Laffer Curve, showing how a higher taxation rate could lead to sliding tax revenues beyond a point, after it was drawn by the economist Arthur Laffer on a napkin for a US presidential candidate in 1974, as the story goes. Southwest Airlines is said to have first taken shape on a napkin too. Can Satnaliwala’s idea join this hall of fame? We can’t say, but at least his pitch cost nothing.