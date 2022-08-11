As threat levels are perceived to have dropped, it’s natural for the guards to be lowered. That is what has happened around us, as reflected in the Delhi government’s latest directive to strictly enforce the wearing of masks in public places. On Thursday, the government said that enforcement would be tightened and a fine imposed on people found without masks. The latest covid numbers justify such caution. Delhi recorded 2,146 cases on Wednesday, with the past 10 days’ death toll climbing to 32. Across India, we haven’t seen the kind of upshoot associated with the three big waves we’ve had, but infections are on an insidious incline, with the country’s seven-day moving average of daily cases above 17,000 now. The variant of the novel coronavirus that’s going around is milder than past mutations, true, but immuno-compromised individuals are still at risk high enough for all of us to do what it takes to prevent this infection uptrend from reaching higher. A disposition towards living with the virus should not result in laxity on account of laziness. It doesn’t take much to exercise care, and, as before, it is the most vulnerable among us whose health we must safeguard.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}