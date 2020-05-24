Opinion | Inward bound

It’s unclear when India will open up to international flights, but the Union health ministry has laid down guidelines for arrivals. This suggests an imminent resumption. But don’t expect business travellers, or any other kind, to be cheered by the news. Past immigration counters, passengers arriving from overseas would have to submit to a seven-day institutional quarantine, and that too at their own expense, followed by another week of isolation at home. Domestic protocols, involving a temperature check, a self-declaration of health and a download of the Aarogya Setu app will also apply.

Such conditions would mean that only those who absolutely have to will board a plane for India. Many Indians remain stuck abroad with scarce means to support themselves, and they may be relieved to hear that they can come back. Globally, the aviation scenario is grim and analysts forecast no return to normalcy for a long time to come. Many airlines are expected to fold up. There is also speculation that some air carriers will redesign their aircraft cabins to regain the confidence of flyers. Right now, the tickets being sold are largely for non-discretionary travel.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via