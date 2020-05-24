Opinion | Inward bound

Such conditions would mean that only those who absolutely have to will board a plane for India. Many Indians remain stuck abroad with scarce means to support themselves, and they may be relieved to hear that they can come back. Globally, the aviation scenario is grim and analysts forecast no return to normalcy for a long time to come. Many airlines are expected to fold up. There is also speculation that some air carriers will redesign their aircraft cabins to regain the confidence of flyers. Right now, the tickets being sold are largely for non-discretionary travel.