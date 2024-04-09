iPhones to iHomes: Apple’s comfort drive
Summary
- Apple's contract manufacturers and suppliers are reportedly planning to build over 78,000 homes for workers in India. Expect the funding plan to attract scrutiny.
After creating around 150,000 jobs by locating some of its supply chain in India, Apple is working on housing employees. Its contract manufacturers and suppliers—including Foxconn, Tata and Salcomp—are reportedly planning to build over 78,000 homes for workers, with the bulk of them in Tamil Nadu.