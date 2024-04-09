iPhones to iHomes: Apple’s comfort drive

After creating around 150,000 jobs by locating some of its supply chain in India, Apple is working on housing employees. Its contract manufacturers and suppliers—including Foxconn, Tata and Salcomp—are reportedly planning to build over 78,000 homes for workers, with the bulk of them in Tamil Nadu.

In 2021, Foxconn’s assembly unit there had been jolted by staff unrest. Better worker conditions were part of the bargain struck back then. Earlier, a Wistron factory in Karnataka was rattled by similar trouble before it was acquired by the Tata Group. Now it seems Apple wants to ensure its suppliers suffer no disruption on account of disgruntlement. The housing initiative is expected to follow a broad blueprint from China and Vietnam. As reported, the plan envisions a public-private partnership for funding, with India’s central and state governments expected to chip in.

While this is supposed to serve our ambition to emerge as a manufacturing hub to rival China, an increase in public subsidies for private enterprises could come under increasing scrutiny. The benefits for Indian citizens are long-drawn and hazy, after all, while those for Apple’s supply chain are immediate and clear.