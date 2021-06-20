Ebrahim Raisi’s victory on Saturday in Iran’s presidential election was a foregone conclusion. His unflinching loyalty to the ruling Shia clergy made him the establishment’s choice, and the republic’s clerical veto did not let other viable candidates contest the polls. So the path to Tehran’s top civilian position was skewed if not fully loaded in Raisi’s favour. As chief of Iran’s judiciary, he ran a popular anti-corruption drive and is widely expected to take a harder line with the US than predecessor Hassan Rouhani.

If Raisi has the support of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini, he could adopt a more flexible stance on reviving its 2015 nuclear deal with the West, with a change now in the White House, to ease US clamps on its oil exports and economy that were imposed after the US pulled out in 2018. But, so far, Tehran has wanted sanctions to be lifted before it moves on its own nuclear hygiene, and it’s unclear if Raisi will soften or harden that position. As of now, his election has neither brightened nor darkened the chance of more Iranian oil reaching global markets and thereby pushing down prices for us. But developments on nuclear talks could shift the odds rapidly.

