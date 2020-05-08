Is New Delhi ready to bite the bullet?

Is the Union government finally set to bite the bullet on a fiscal package? On Friday, it re-scaled its borrowing programme for the year, upping the figure sharply to ₹12 trillion from ₹7.8 trillion, according to reports. This would cover an inevitable drop in tax revenues this year as the economy undergoes a covid crash. But will it also allow for additional spending? To an extent, yes.

Since the economy’s outlook this year is uncertain, it is hard to gauge what estimates have been made by the finance ministry. But the revision does seem aimed at some extra spending to shore up the economy as well. In the budget presented before the crisis hit us, central expenditure was pegged at about ₹30.4 trillion for 2020-21, while the government expected to get ₹22.5 trillion into its coffers by way of receipts. The gap—placed at 3.5% of gross domestic product—would have to be borrowed. Those numbers are no longer valid. The economy is unlikely to grow much, if at all. If things worsen, it could even contract. With commercial activity crimped, the Centre’s annual tax intake could fall by ₹2-4 trillion, maybe more if a revival proves elusive. There has also been speculation that New Delhi will hold back ₹4 trillion in budgetary expenses. In such a scenario, unless additional resources are mobilized, this year’s revised debt plan of ₹12 trillion would still fall short of the sum our economy is estimated to need by way of stimulus to stage a recovery.

It’s something of a relief the government has finally got round to relooking at its budget. Whether it will do the job would depend on the adequacy of its fiscal action.

