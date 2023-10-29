It’s okay to abstain

India’s decision to abstain from voting on a resolution at the United Nations (UN) calling for a “humanitarian truce" in the Israel-Hamas conflict has kicked up a political fuss, with some opposition leaders critical of New Delhi’s stand. India’s objection was to a failure of the statement to condemn Hamas’s terror attack on Israel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India was among 45 countries, mostly from the Western bloc, to have cast no vote. Abstentions are normal and India has every right to do what suits it. With the US backing Israel, it was clear that it would not achieve a cessation of hostilities anyway. The UN is powerless in calling off wars, as seen many times in the past. This being so, it’s best if our stance does not become a basis for political point-scoring. The opposition, thus, should calm down and not make such a big deal of it.

Equally, however, the ruling party shouldn’t make needless explications of India’s abstention by talking about terror in the context of a resolution that simply asked for a ceasefire, as that raises questions on the limits of retributive action and the validity (or lack thereof) of collective punishment, over which a consensus eludes us. Politics over the UN vote will only worsen our divisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!