It’s time for the right to log off
Summary
- Lawmakers in Australia are discussing a bill that will give workers legal backing not to be contacted by bosses after work. In India, a similar attempt was made by Supriya Sule, but her private member’s bill was never taken up. Maybe it’s time to bring it back.
For citizens entitled to basic rights, here’s another one to consider: the employee’s “right to disconnect". Lawmakers in Australia are discussing a bill that will give workers legislative backing not to be contacted by bosses after work. What the bill addresses is a global problem.