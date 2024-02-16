It’s time for the right to log off

For citizens entitled to basic rights, here’s another one to consider: the employee’s “right to disconnect". Lawmakers in Australia are discussing a bill that will give workers legislative backing not to be contacted by bosses after work. What the bill addresses is a global problem.

With technology enabling hybrid work, the line between work and personal life has blurred mostly everywhere. Many workers are now almost always “logged in", regardless of where they are, clocking extra hours at the cost of their personal lives. As few can afford to lose their jobs and private-sector employers tend to drive a hard bargain, profit-focused as they are, a law is probably a good way to shield the interests of people on payrolls.

Of course, such a law may need to make exceptions for special circumstances, which could be enough of a loophole for workers to be put back at the other end of an electronic leash even after-hours. But it may still be worth a try. Some European countries already have such a law. In India, a private member’s bill was reportedly drafted by Member of Parliament Supriya Sule in 2018, but was never taken up in the House. Maybe it’s time to bring it back.