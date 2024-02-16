It’s time for the right to log off

Of course, such a law may need to make exceptions for special circumstances, which could be enough of a loophole for workers to be put back at the other end of an electronic leash even after-hours. But it may still be worth a try. Some European countries already have such a law. In India, a private member’s bill was reportedly drafted by Member of Parliament Supriya Sule in 2018, but was never taken up in the House. Maybe it’s time to bring it back.