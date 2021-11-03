At a meeting with officials of states with less than 50% vaccine coverage on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed campaigns of home-delivered immunization, asking them to invoke the ‘ ghar ghar teeka ’ spirit for home-to-home shots. “So far, you’ve been working to take people to vaccination centres; now it’s time to reach every house for door-to-door vaccination," he said.

Some parts of India lag others on vax coverage. As many as 40 districts across Manipur, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Maharashtra and Meghalaya have been identified as laggards, and our daily rate of vaccination has been slowing even in better-covered areas. An outreach by way of officials visiting peoples’ residences could help dispel myths and worries about vaccination and finish the task. What must not be deployed are coercive tactics. Anecdotal reports have emerged from some states of jab-givers bullying people into their jabs by falsely warning of exclusion from welfare schemes if they didn’t comply. We must ensure that only persuasion is used, not pressure. Forced compliance could arouse suspicion, stiffen resistance and thus prove counterproductive.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.