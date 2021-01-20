Jack Ma is back

All hell broke loose after that. Chinese authorities scuttled Ant’s $37-billion initial public offering just ahead of its launch, tightening fintech regulations and placing Alibaba under the country’s antitrust scanner. Ma, a former English teacher who spotted the internet’s potential for disintermediation early, has acquired a cult-like following of fans for his dizzying success. Observers say that his mass popularity is seen as a threat by Beijing and his Silicon Valley-style outspokenness has done little to calm that anxiety. The campaign against Ma, crafted by an insecure regime to show him who’s boss and serve as an example, deserves to fail.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}