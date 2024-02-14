January auto sales signal a smooth start to 2024
Summary
- Double-digit sales of two-wheelers, three-wheelers and passenger vehicles categories bode well for the manufacturing sector and send a broadly positive signal on demand, but small cars and commercial vehicles need to catch up.
The year has kicked off well for India’s automobile industry. All major categories except one posted double-digit year-on-year growth. Retail sales of two-wheelers grew 15% in January, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations. Offtake of three-wheelers rose 37% and of tractors, 21%. Retail sales of passenger vehicles (PVs) climbed 13% to a record 393,250 units. Commercial vehicle sales, however, were flat.