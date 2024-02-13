January’s inflation cool-off: Not too sharp
Summary
- India’s official inflation rate declined to 5.1% year-on-year in January from 5.7% in December. It’s unlikely to alter RBI’s view of general price levels.
Inflation in January dropped modestly, thanks to a cool-off in food prices. Government data released on Monday showed the benchmark consumer price inflation rate declining to 5.1% year-on-year, compared with 5.7% in December, with food inflation easing to 8.3% in the first month of 2024 from 9.5% the month before.