January’s inflation cool-off: Not too sharp

While inflation’s declining trend is comforting, this drop isn’t as sharp as some economists had expected. Food inflation, in particular, remains unhealthily high. So, it’s unlikely that this would do much to hasten a pivot in monetary policy. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been unambiguous in its pursuit of price stability and wants inflation held at 4% on a sustained basis. Clarity on whether that is happening will only come in later quarters. RBI’s forecast for next fiscal year is 4.5%, with an uptick in the second half. January’s reading is unlikely to alter its view.

Hi! You're reading a premium article Start 14 Days Free Trial