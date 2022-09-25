Jaw-jaw vs war-war

India has reason to be pleased with the global attention it has received lately, especially at the ongoing United Nations session. The US President spoke of the need to expand permanent membership of the Security Council beyond its five veto holders, lending India’s case for a permanent seat US support. That Russia’s foreign minister expressed similar support highlighted the value of a country regarded as neutral by warring sides. As if on cue, Mexico’s foreign minister proposed a three-member panel that would include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine. The frequency with which a role for India features in high-level talk of global affairs has led external affairs minister S. Jaishankar to say perceptions of the country’s relevance have gone up. While India’s leadership has indeed been in the spotlight for Modi’s face-to-face remarks to Vladimir Putin on war being a poor option in the wake of a string of military reversals faced by Russia, it’s unlikely that any country’s diplomatic efforts can relieve the world of hostilities in Europe. As of now, Moscow is in mobilization mode, and even its “no limits" partner Beijing seems nervous.

